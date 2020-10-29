Disaster Declaration For Philadelphia In Wake Of Violent Protests

Governor Tom Wolf Wednesday signed a Disaster Emergency declaration after several days of unrest following Monday’s shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. by two members of the Philadelphia Police Department. Officers say Wallace didn’t follow orders to drop a knife. The family says Wallace suffered from bipolar disorder and was in crisis when they called for an ambulance but police arrived first. Protests have led to some looting and fires along with several injured people including two police officers.

Headlines

