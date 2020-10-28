Wolf: Hand-Deliver Mail-In Ballots Now

“Hand-delivering your own ballot now will give you the peace of mind that your vote will be counted, and your voice will be heard in this historic election.” That from Governor Tom Wolf Tuesday as the deadline passed for requests for a mail in ballot. Voters with questions can get answers by calling the Department of State at 1-877-VOTESPA. Or go to the web site: votespa.com Meanwhile, the day after President Trump made a campaign stop at the Lancaster Airport near Lititz, First Lady Melania Trump landed there Tuesday afternoon. She then traveled to Atglen, Chester County where she made a campaign speech.