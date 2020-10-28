PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 27, that there were 2,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 198,446. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, and today’s increase is the largest daily increase to date.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 20 and October 26 is 245,029 with 12,380 positive cases. There were 34,946 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 26.

There are 8,696 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 2,699 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,254,523 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,624 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,539 cases among employees, for a total of 31,163 at 1,052 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,125 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Oct. 27:

Urged Pennsylvanians to hand-deliver mail ballots immediately.

Provided update on COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring dashboard.

Provided Pennsylvania State Police enforcement data.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

