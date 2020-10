A man is dead and a woman is wounded in a double shooting in Lancaster City overnight. Police say it happened just before midnight along the 500-block of Manor Street. Officers say the man was shot in the chest, and the woman was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital. Police say the man succumbed to his injuries while the woman’s injury is not life-threatening. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.