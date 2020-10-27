PA Voters Prepare For Election Day

President Trump made 3-campaign stops Monday across PA including in Lancaster County. While his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden made an unexpected visit in Delaware County. Meanwhile for registered voters in the commonwealth, today is the deadline to request a ballot by mail. Later this morning, Governor Tom Wolf and Department of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar will provide updated election information at a news conference in Harrisburg. Officials remind voters that they can find out where to drop off their mail ballot, confirm their registration status, locate their polling place and much more at the state web site: votespa.com Pennsylvanians who are voting for the first time or voting in a new precinct for the first time must show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to a polling place where they have voted before.