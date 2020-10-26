President Trump Campaign Stop In Lancaster Co. Monday

The Lancaster Airport in Lititz will host a campaign stop by President Trump this afternoon. Officials say doors open at 10:30a this morning for the event which will begin at 1:30p. Manheim Township Police warn of heavy traffic and delays. Airport Road will be closed from Route 501 to East Oregon Road throughout the day. It will be the middle stop of three Trump will make today in the commonwealth. The first event is in Allentown at 11am and the third one is at the Altoona-Blair County Airport at 4:30 p.m.