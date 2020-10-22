Police Make Arrest in York City’s Latest Shooting

A suspect is under arrest for Tuesday night’s shooting in York City that left one man wounded. Police say the shooting just before 11:30p along the 300-block of Oak Lane was the fourth since last Saturday. Officers say the 30-year old victim is being treated for multiple wounds at a local hospital and he is expected to survive. The suspect, 21-year old Edison Acosta allegedly admitted to police that he fired the shots. Acosta has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.