New Charge For Lancaster Co. Stabbing Suspect

Attempted homicide has been added against a Lancaster County woman who was initially charged with multiple crimes including aggravated assault last week for stabbing a man who was holding an infant at the time. The District Attorney’s Office says a domestic incident turned violent just after 6pm Tuesday along the 300 block of North Lane in Lititz. Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed with a knife in his upper back while the baby he was holding was not hurt. Officers arrested 25-year old Maeloni Morales of the borough. She was released after posting $50,000 bail. Police say the victim continues to recover from his serious injuries.