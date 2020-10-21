Second Lady Visits Lancaster Co. Wednesday

While the First Lady canceled her planned campaign stop with the President in Erie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Second lady Karen Pence is scheduled to visit Lancaster County today. Officials say Pence is scheduled to speak at the Acorn Farms Reception and Conference Center in Mount Joy at 12-noon. Tickets are available at the Trump campaign web site. Its the second lady’s second visit this fall to Lancaster County. She joined her husband late last month as they attended a presidential debate watch gathering near Lititz.