Listen to the final Presidential Debate – Thursday at 9pm on WSBA

The final Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden before the 2020 election

Thursday, October 22nd at 9pm

Live from Belmont University in Nashville, TN – Moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News

All eyes will be on the final debate before November 3rd. If you can’t watch the debate on TV, we have you covered.

