U-S Supreme Court Rules On PA Mail-in Ballots

Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania will be counted if they are received within three days of Election Day even if they do not have a legible postmark. That 4-4 ruling yesterday from the U-S Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s three liberals. The highly anticipated order could set the tone for other pre-election challenges and intensifies the Supreme Court confirmation battle over Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who could well prove to be a deciding vote on election night challenges. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote Thursday to advance Barrett’s nomination, with a full Senate vote expected early next week. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro praised “the Court’s decision not to meddle in our already-working system” in a statement Monday, saying that the ruling “makes clear our law will stand despite repeated attacks.” The justices have already signaled to federal courts that they should not step in to change rules too close to an election.