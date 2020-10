A York City Shooting suspect has been captured by the U-S Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Officials say 21-year old Anthony Faison Jr. was taken into custody Monday. Faison and his 18-year old brother, Temile were charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm after a home invasion last June-12th along the 400-block of Park Street. The victim was shot and seriously injured. Temile was arrested last Saturday.