Four Wounded In Multiple York Co. Shootings

Multiple shootings in York County over the weekend have left 4-people wounded. The string of incidents began on Saturday night just before 9pm near East Princess and South Queen Streets. York City Police say they found a 42-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. A few hours later at around 4am Sunday, 9-1-1 dispatchers say one person was shot along the 3600-block of Delta Road in Lower Chanceford Township. There were no other details. Then just before 2pm Sunday, York City Police responded to the 100-block of East South Street for the report of shots fired. Around that time, a 27-year-old male was dropped off at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The fourth shooting took place just after 7pm Sunday along the 300-block of East Philadelphia Street. Officers say the found a 30 year-old-male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Anyone who can help in any of the investigations is asked to text a tip to ‘Yorktips’ to 847-411.