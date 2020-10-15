Perry – DePasquale Debate for the PA 10th District on WSBA

Join us on Friday, October 30th for a Special Edition of the WSBA Morning News. Gary Sutton will moderate a debate between candidates to represent Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

SCOTT PERRY and EUGENE DEPASQUALE

Live debate on WSBA beginning at 7am. Hear the candidates’ stances on the major issues we face, just days before the November 3rd election.

Get to know the candidates.

Learn more about Scott Perry at perry.house.gov.

Learn more about Eugene DePasquale at eugeneforcongress.com.

