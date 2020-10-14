Columbia-Wrightsville Route-462 Bridge Project Plans Unveiled

PennDOT has unveiled a nearly 3-year, $60-million dollar rehab project for the Columbia-Wrightsville Route-462 Bridge. The project will feature a roundabout at a 5-point intersection near the bridge on the Wrightsville side, a bicycle route between trails on both sides of the river, and lighting the underside of the span that will help with the annual mayfly problem. Construction is set to start in the winter of 2023 and end in the fall of 2026. PennDOT says the 91-year old bridge is the world’s longest concrete arch bridge and it carries more than 10,000 vehicles a day. Officials anticipate it will have to fully close for about 12-to-16 months forcing commuters to use the Route-30 Bridge. Anyone can examine the plans online by heading to penndot.gov/District8 and click on construction projects/roadwork. Look for Lancaster or York Counties and select the Route-462 bridge. The public can comment on the project through November-13th.