Woman Wanted Following York City Shooting That Injured One

An arrest warrant has been issued for the woman who fired a gun into a building last weekend in York City, wounding one person. The York Daily Record reports that 27-year old Cierra Wean is wanted for the shooting along the 400 block of Park Street late Saturday afternoon. Wean has been charged with multiple crimes including aggravated assault. Officers say the victim has been treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect remains at-large. Anyone who can help the investigation can call the York City Anonymous Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.