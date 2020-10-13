PA’s 2nd Lady Harassed While Shopping

Posted on

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady was harassed and repeatedly called a racist epitaph during an incident at a supermarket over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, says a woman recognized her and began harassing her Sunday afternoon at the store in Forest Hills, PA. Fetterman recorded a short clip of the end of the incident and posted it on Twitter. The woman told Fetterman that she didn’t belong there, and that she was a thief and called her the n-word. The Second Lady’s security team has launched an investigation and identified the woman. Governor Tom Wolf released a statement which says in part: …”ethnic intimidation and hate speech spewed at the Second Lady of Pennsylvania is shameful and unacceptable. Racism is always unacceptable and unworthy of Pennsylvanians.”

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.