PA’s 2nd Lady Harassed While Shopping

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady was harassed and repeatedly called a racist epitaph during an incident at a supermarket over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, says a woman recognized her and began harassing her Sunday afternoon at the store in Forest Hills, PA. Fetterman recorded a short clip of the end of the incident and posted it on Twitter. The woman told Fetterman that she didn’t belong there, and that she was a thief and called her the n-word. The Second Lady’s security team has launched an investigation and identified the woman. Governor Tom Wolf released a statement which says in part: …”ethnic intimidation and hate speech spewed at the Second Lady of Pennsylvania is shameful and unacceptable. Racism is always unacceptable and unworthy of Pennsylvanians.”