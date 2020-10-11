Halloween Happenings

2020 HALLOWEEN PARADES AND TRICK OR TREAT

Trick or treat will be held in most areas from 6-8 p.m., unless otherwise specified. Dates and times are subject to change.

ADAMS COUNTY

Most Adams County townships and communities are holding Trick or Treat night on Saturday, October 31st from 6pm – 8pm.

Gettysburg – The 2020 Annual Halloween Parade has been canceled.

New Oxford – The 2020 Annual Harvest Day & Parade has been canceled

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill – Oct. 29 – Halloween parade canceled. Halloween costume contest Tuesday, Oct 27, 5-8pm at the Borough building on Walnut Street and the Fire Station, both on Walnut Street.

Carlisle: Thursday, Oct. 29 – Halloween parade canceled

Dickinson Township – Oct. 29

East Pennsboro Township – Oct. 29

Hampden Township – Oct. 29

Lemoyne – Oct. 29

Lower Allen Township – Oct. 29

Lower Frankford Township – Oct. 29

Mechanicsburg – Oct. 29. Oct. 17 from 10am – 2pm in Downtown Mechanicsburg – safe, daytime trick-or-treat. Pick up free trick-or-treat bag and map at the Square

Middlesex Township – Oct. 29

Monroe Township – Oct. 29

Mount Holly Springs – Oct. 30

New Cumberland – Oct. 29. Oct. 24 from 12pm-3pm in Downtown New Cumberland “Trick or Treat at New Cumberland Businesses”. Free

Newville – Oct. 29

North Middleton Township – Oct. 29

Shippensburg/North Newton Township – Oct. 31

Shiremanstown – Oct. 29

Silver Spring Township – Oct. 29

South Middleton Township – Oct. 29

South Newton Township – Oct. 29

Upper Allen Township – Oct. 29

West Pennsboro Township – Oct. 29 from 6pm to 9pm

Wormleysburg – Oct. 29

DAUPHIN COUNTY:

Berrysburg: Oct. 29

Conewago Township: Oct. 31

Derry Township: Oct. 31

East Hanover Township/Grantville: Oct. 29 (rain or shine) – On Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6pm, dress up and get into the car with a trick-or-treat container like a drive-thru at the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company Station for the Reverse Halloween Parade.

Grantville: Oct. 29 (rain or shine) – The Grantville Volunteer Fire Company – “Reverse Halloween Parade” on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Families can get in costume and hop in the car for a drive-thru trick or treat event. Rain or shine. Masks required when windows are down.

Elizabethville: Oct. 31

Halifax/Halifax Township: Oct. 29 (tentative)

Harrisburg: Oct. 30 from 5-7pm – The City of Harrisburg will mark Halloween with a “Grab & Go Treat Night” instead of a traditional Trick or Treat night. City officials will hand out candy while adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures at Harrisburg Fire Station No. 1 on 1820 N. 6th St., and Fire Station No. 8 on 9 S. 13th St.

Hershey: Oct. 31

Highspire: Oct. 31

Hummelstown: Hummelstown Halloween Parade canceled.

Each neighborhood or group will decide whether to hold trick-or-treat

Londonderry Township: Information not available at this time.

Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 31

Lower Swatara Township: Oct. 29

Lykens: Oct. 31

Middletown: Oct. 29

Millersburg: Oct. 29

Paxtang: Oct. 31

Penbrook: No information available at this time.

South Hanover Township: Oct. 29

Steelton: Oct. 31

Susquehanna Township: Oct. 31

Swatara Township: Oct. 31

West Hanover Township: Oct. 31

Wiconisco Township: Oct. 29

Wiconisco Township: Wiconisco Township will be holding its annual Halloween Parade on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Registration is at 6:00 p.m. at the corner of Rock & Pottsville Streets

LANCASTER COUNTY

Lancaster County:

All 60 municipalities in Lancaster County, including the city of Lancaster: Oct. 30.

Lititz Halloween Parade

The 2020 Lititz Lions Halloween Parade will be a night-time event on October 26th, starting at 7:00 p.m. at Locust and Main Street traveling west on Main Street and ending at the square.

Strasburg’s annual Halloween Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

LEBANON COUNTY

All municipalities in Lebanon County, including the city of Lebanon: Oct. 29

PERRY COUNTY

Carroll Township/Shermans Dale: Oct. 29

Duncannon: Oct. 31

Marysville/Rye Township: Oct. 29 (inclement weather date: Oct. 31)

Marysville: Halloween Parade on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6:30pm (rain date October 26th.)

Millerstown: Oct. 31

New Bloomfield: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Newport: Oct. 31

YORK COUNTY

Carroll Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Chanceford Township: Normally Halloween night.

Codorus Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Conewago Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Cross Roads borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Dallastown borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Delta borough: No decision yet.

Dillsburg borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Dover borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Dover Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

East Hopewell Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

East Manchester Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

East Prospect borough: No decision yet.

Fairview Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Fawn Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fawn Grove borough: No decision yet.

Felton borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Franklintown borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Glen Rock borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Goldsboro: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hallam borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hanover borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

Heidelberg Township: 6-9pm Oct. 31

Hellam Township: 6-8pm Oct. 31

Hopewell Township: 6-8pm Oct.29

Jackson Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Jacobus borough: 6 to 8pm Oct 31

Jefferson borough: 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Lewisberry borough: 6 to 8pm Oct. 29

Loganville borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Lower Chanceford Township: No decision yet.

Lower Windsor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Manchester borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Manchester Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Manheim Township: Not available

Monaghan Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Mount Wolf borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

New Freedom borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

New Salem borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Newberry Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

North Codorus Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

North Hopewell Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

North York borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 (A parade and trunk or treat will be held on Oct. 31.)

Paradise Township: 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Peach Bottom Township: Does not set a date.

Penn Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

Railroad borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Red Lion borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Seven Valleys borough: 6 to 8pm Oct 31

Shrewsbury borough: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Shrewsbury Township: Not available

Spring Garden Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Spring Grove borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct 31 (Subject to change because of new CDC recommendations.)

Springettsbury Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Springfield Township: No date is being set.

Stewartstown borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Warrington Township: Trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Washington Township: Does not set a date.

Wellsville borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

West Manchester Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

West Manheim Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

West York borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Windsor borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Windsor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Winterstown borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Wrightsville borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Yoe borough: No decision yet.

York Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

York Haven borough: Not available

Yorkana borough: Not available

York city: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.