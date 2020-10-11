Halloween Happenings

2020 HALLOWEEN PARADES AND TRICK OR TREAT
Trick or treat will be held in most areas from 6-8 p.m., unless otherwise specified. Dates and times are subject to change.
ADAMS COUNTY
Most Adams County townships and communities are holding Trick or Treat night on Saturday, October 31st from 6pm – 8pm.
Gettysburg – The 2020 Annual Halloween Parade has been canceled.
New Oxford – The 2020 Annual Harvest Day & Parade has been canceled
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Camp Hill – Oct. 29 – Halloween parade canceled. Halloween costume contest Tuesday, Oct 27, 5-8pm at the Borough building on Walnut Street and the Fire Station, both on Walnut Street.
Carlisle: Thursday, Oct. 29 – Halloween parade canceled
Dickinson Township – Oct. 29
East Pennsboro Township – Oct. 29
Hampden Township – Oct. 29
Lemoyne – Oct. 29
Lower Allen Township – Oct. 29
Lower Frankford Township – Oct. 29
Mechanicsburg – Oct. 29. Oct. 17 from 10am – 2pm in Downtown Mechanicsburg – safe, daytime trick-or-treat. Pick up free trick-or-treat bag and map at the Square
Middlesex Township – Oct. 29
Monroe Township – Oct. 29
Mount Holly Springs – Oct. 30
New Cumberland – Oct. 29. Oct. 24 from 12pm-3pm in Downtown New Cumberland “Trick or Treat at New Cumberland Businesses”. Free
Newville – Oct. 29
North Middleton Township – Oct. 29
Shippensburg/North Newton Township – Oct. 31
Shiremanstown – Oct. 29
Silver Spring Township – Oct. 29
South Middleton Township – Oct. 29
South Newton Township – Oct. 29
Upper Allen Township – Oct. 29
West Pennsboro Township – Oct. 29 from 6pm to 9pm
Wormleysburg – Oct. 29
DAUPHIN COUNTY:
Berrysburg: Oct. 29
Conewago Township: Oct. 31
Derry Township: Oct. 31
East Hanover Township/Grantville: Oct. 29 (rain or shine) – On Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6pm, dress up and get into the car with a trick-or-treat container like a drive-thru at the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company Station for the Reverse Halloween Parade.
Grantville: Oct. 29 (rain or shine) – The Grantville Volunteer Fire Company – “Reverse Halloween Parade” on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Families can get in costume and hop in the car for a drive-thru trick or treat event. Rain or shine. Masks required when windows are down.
Elizabethville: Oct. 31
Halifax/Halifax Township: Oct. 29 (tentative)
Harrisburg: Oct. 30 from 5-7pm – The City of Harrisburg will mark Halloween with a “Grab & Go Treat Night” instead of a traditional Trick or Treat night. City officials will hand out candy while adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures at Harrisburg Fire Station No. 1 on 1820 N. 6th St., and Fire Station No. 8 on 9 S. 13th St.
Hershey: Oct. 31
Highspire: Oct. 31
Hummelstown: Hummelstown Halloween Parade canceled.
Each neighborhood or group will decide whether to hold trick-or-treat
Londonderry Township: Information not available at this time.
Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 31
Lower Swatara Township: Oct. 29
Lykens: Oct. 31
Middletown: Oct. 29
Millersburg: Oct. 29
Paxtang: Oct. 31
Penbrook: No information available at this time.
South Hanover Township: Oct. 29
Steelton: Oct. 31
Susquehanna Township: Oct. 31
Swatara Township: Oct. 31
West Hanover Township: Oct. 31
Wiconisco Township: Oct. 29
Wiconisco Township: Wiconisco Township will be holding its annual Halloween Parade on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Registration is at 6:00 p.m. at the corner of Rock & Pottsville Streets
LANCASTER COUNTY
All 60 municipalities in Lancaster County, including the city of Lancaster: Oct. 30.
Lititz Halloween Parade
The 2020 Lititz Lions Halloween Parade will be a night-time event on October 26th, starting at 7:00 p.m. at Locust and Main Street traveling west on Main Street and ending at the square.
Strasburg’s annual Halloween Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
LEBANON COUNTY
All municipalities in Lebanon County, including the city of Lebanon: Oct. 29
PERRY COUNTY
Carroll Township/Shermans Dale: Oct. 29
Duncannon: Oct. 31
Marysville/Rye Township: Oct. 29 (inclement weather date: Oct. 31)
Marysville: Halloween Parade on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6:30pm (rain date October 26th.)
Millerstown: Oct. 31
New Bloomfield: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Newport: Oct. 31
YORK COUNTY
Carroll Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Chanceford Township: Normally Halloween night.
Codorus Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Conewago Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Cross Roads borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Dallastown borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Delta borough: No decision yet.
Dillsburg borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Dover borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Dover Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
East Hopewell Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
East Manchester Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
East Prospect borough: No decision yet.
Fairview Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Fawn Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Fawn Grove borough: No decision yet.
Felton borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Franklin Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Franklintown borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Glen Rock borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Goldsboro: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Hallam borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Hanover borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27
Heidelberg Township: 6-9pm Oct. 31
Hellam Township: 6-8pm Oct. 31
Hopewell Township: 6-8pm Oct.29
Jackson Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Jacobus borough: 6 to 8pm Oct 31
Jefferson borough: 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Lewisberry borough: 6 to 8pm Oct. 29
Loganville borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Lower Chanceford Township: No decision yet.
Lower Windsor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Manchester borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Manchester Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Manheim Township: Not available
Monaghan Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Mount Wolf borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
New Freedom borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
New Salem borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Newberry Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
North Codorus Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
North Hopewell Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
North York borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 (A parade and trunk or treat will be held on Oct. 31.)
Paradise Township: 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Peach Bottom Township: Does not set a date.
Penn Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27
Railroad borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Red Lion borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Seven Valleys borough: 6 to 8pm Oct 31
Shrewsbury borough: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Shrewsbury Township: Not available
Spring Garden Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Spring Grove borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct 31 (Subject to change because of new CDC recommendations.)
Springettsbury Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Springfield Township: No date is being set.
Stewartstown borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Warrington Township: Trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Washington Township: Does not set a date.
Wellsville borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
West Manchester Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
West Manheim Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
West York borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Windsor borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Windsor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Winterstown borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Wrightsville borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Yoe borough: No decision yet.
York Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
York Haven borough: Not available
Yorkana borough: Not available
York city: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.