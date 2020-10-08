2021 PA Farm Show Update

We learned last summer that the 2021 PA Farm Show will be virtual, but yesterday we got more details. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding previewed the show which will host a variety of live and prerecorded events. Redding says there will be the traditional 1,000-pound butter sculpture, live duckling and beehive cams, live-action demonstrations, from Angora-Palooza to tractor pulls and evening bedtime stories for kids. There will also be opportunities for traditional non-animal competitive events, such as Christmas trees and wine. Once new rules and regulations for COVID-19-safe competitive events are finalized, a full list of competitive opportunities will be announced. You can get more information by following the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram and by visiting the show’s website: farmshow.pa.gov