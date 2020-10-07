Police Pursuit Ends In Fatal Traffic Accident In Lancaster Co.

Monday night’s fatal traffic accident in Lancaster County began as a police pursuit. State Police say they were called to Providence Township just after 8pm for a report of an armed person behaving abnormally. Troopers then learned the suspect had multiple outstanding warrants. But as police tried to capture the man, he drove off. Troopers gave chase until the suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Pennsy Road and Route-272. The Coroner’s Office says 48-year old Michael Seese, of New Providence died in the accident.