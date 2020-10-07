PA Voting Registration Deadline Coming Oct-19

Monday October-19th is the deadline for eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for a new voter registration or make changes to an existing one. Ahead of the November-3rd General Election, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar Tuesday urged residents to check their voter registration status at votesPA.com. The web site also offers printable applications, early in-person voting info, a polling place locator and other details like tips for first-time voters and military and overseas voters. The department also has a toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).