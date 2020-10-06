PA Mortgage & Rent Relief Program Extended

Governor Wolf has issued an order extending the application deadline for the state’s mortgage and rent relief assistance program. That’s according to Lancaster Online. Previously, the Governor had said that only the legislature could renew it, but he acted unilaterally. A bill to update the program was headed for a final vote last week but when a state legislator tested positive for COVID- 19, all sessions were canceled through October-19th. Wolf’s order cited his emergency management powers to extend the statutory deadline for landlords and homeowners who are struggling to make payments due to the pandemic until November-4th.