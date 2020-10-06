E-Town Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Girl

An Elizabethtown man is arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl over several years. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year old Jose Perez has been charged with more than a dozen felonies including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. Prosecutors say Perez began abusing the girl in 2015 when she was 11-years old and the abuse continued for about 5-years at several locations in Elizabethtown. The suspect is being held in the county prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.