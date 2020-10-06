Choice For York City Police Commissioner Announced

About a week after Osbourne Robinson suddenly told York City’s Mayor that he would resign, a new Police Commissioner has been named. Mayor Michael Helfrich says 45-year old Michael Muldrow has held multiple jobs in law enforcement including 12-years with York City Police. Muldrow, who is the son of a retired York City cop, was a finalist during last years search for a replacement for the retiring Chief Troy Bankert. Captain Daniel Aikey is the Interim Chief. Pending City Council approval, Muldrow will assume his new duties on October-21st.