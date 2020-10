Republican Senator Pat Toomey will not seek re-election in 2022. That from the Philadelphia Inquirer which says the info came from a person who did not want to be named before the 58-year old Toomey announces it publicly. Contacts with Toomey’s office would not confirm the story. The Inquirer also reported that the Senator would serve out the remainder of his term and not run for governor. Toomey won his first term in 2010 and he was re-elected by a narrow margin in 2016.