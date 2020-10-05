PA State Online Services Affected By Outage

Due to an equipment failure at a data center managed by a contractor, multiple commonwealth agencies, including the Department of State, are experiencing an outage of many online services that began late Saturday. There is no indication at this time of any malicious physical or cyber activity, or that any loss of data has occurred. Among those affected by the outage include online voter registration and the online application for mail ballots. Residents can still download and print the paper voter registration and mail ballot applications. Those without access to a printer can call the department’s toll-free voter hotline, 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772), and request that an application be mailed to them.