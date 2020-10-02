Wolf Proclaims October ‘Cybersecurity Awareness Month’

Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed October as ‘Cybersecurity Awareness Month.’ Wolf says consumers, businesses and government agencies are being targeted. The FBI recently reported that the number of complaints about cyber-attacks had reached 4,000 per day, a 400 percent increase compared to before the pandemic. The Governor says residents can get tips to stay safe online by using a guide available at PA,gov. Meanwhile, after a surge of fraudulent claims filed using stolen identities was detected recently in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, state Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak says his department has contracted with security vendor to provide additional identity verification. Individuals who have filed PUA claims in Pennsylvania may be contacted in the coming days to complete additional identity verification steps through a company called ID.me.