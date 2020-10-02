Court Temporarily Allows Governor’s Gathering Restrictions To Continue

A federal appeals court Thursday put another judge’s ruling on hold and temporarily restored Pennsylvania’s pandemic restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Due to the pandemic, Governor Wolf had limited crowds to 25-people inside and 250 outside. But last week, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV in Pittsburgh, an appointee of President Trump, ruled Wolf’s actions ‘unconstitutional’ and threw them out. Now, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will allow enforcement of the limits on crowd sizes while it appeals the lower court order. Some schools used Stickman’s ruling to increase attendance at some sports events.