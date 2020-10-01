Interim Police Commissioner Named In York City

An interim Police Commissioner has been named in York City after Osbourne Robinson announced his resignation earlier this week. Mayor Michael Helfrich says Captain Daniel Aikey, a 26-year veteran of the force will hold the position as a search begins for a permanent replacement. Robinson has not publicly revealed a reason for his stepping down. There is speculation that it could concern a trial board’s finding of not guilty for a police officer who was accused of re-enacting the death of George Floyd at a party. The city is appealing that ruling. Robinson was deputy chief of the Reading Police Department in September of last year when he was named the successor for retiring Chief Troy Bankert.