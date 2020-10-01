Governor Blasts GOP State Lawmakers New Elections Comm.

The GOP-led House State Government Committee Wednesday approved a resolution creating a Select Committee on Election Integrity to provide oversight of the 2020 election. House Majority Leader Republican Kerry Benninghoff says the group, which has subpoena power, will also inform possible legislation before and after the November-3rd General Election. Benninghoff added “Given that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s election law changes raise serious questions about the security and integrity of our upcoming election, the Committee is an integral measure that ensures the Legislature can continue to exercise its constitutional prerogative and act as a check on this hijacked process.” Democratic Governor Wolf responded by saying “Last year we came together on a bipartisan basis to pass landmark legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s election system. Now House Republicans are hypocritically bowing to political pressure to undermine the mail voting that has proven to be a tremendous benefit to Pennsylvanians during the pandemic.” A record of nearly 1.5-million mail-in ballots were cast in the June primary. The turnout for next month’s General Election is expected to be much larger. That’s why last month, the state Supreme Court extended the state’s mail-in ballot deadline to run through the 3-days after Election Day for ballots postmarked by the time polls close. The resolution could get a House vote Thursday.