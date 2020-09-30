VP Pence Campaigns In Lancaster Co.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife spent about 4-hours in Lancaster County Tuesday ahead of last night’s Presidential Debate. Pence was the featured guest of watch party being held at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz. The Vice President told the crowd that “Pennsylvania and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House. The road to victory goes straight through Pennsylvania.” He also asked those gathered to ‘pray for victory.’ Air Force-2 took off from the Lancaster County Airport about 45-minutes before the debate began.