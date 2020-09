A Lancaster County man has been sentenced from 33-months on up to 10-years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony retaliation against a witness among other offenses. The District Attorney’s Office says 38-year old Robert Williams of Millersville admitted to spray-painting threats on several Millersville University buildings as retaliation against a woman who testified against him in a criminal case. Her testimony helped convict Williams of aggravated assault in 2010.