A violent weekend in York City began Friday night with a shooting that left 3-men wounded. Police say the victims ages 18, 19, and 26 suffered non-life-threatening injuries near South George Street and East South Street just after 10 p.m. Meanwhile, officers were investigating a stabbing along the 400 block of Salem Avenue at around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police offered no other details on either incident. Anyone with more info can text a tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.