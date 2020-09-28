Two Wounded In Shooting At Airbnb Home In Lancaster Co.

A shooting at an Airbnb rental home in Lancaster County leaves two people wounded. West Lampeter Township Police responded to a home along the 1400 block of Old Lampeter Road early Sunday morning just after 1:00 a.m. Officers say both victims were taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. One went to Lancaster General Hospital while the other was driven to Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville. We do not know their condition but police say the injuries are not life threatening. Officers are still investigating adding there appeared to be a large party at the home but all police found when they arrived on scene was some spent shell casings and several bullet holes. There was one arrest. A male teen was taken to the Lancaster Youth Intervention Center after he was charged with allegedly possessing a firearm without a license. Anyone with more info is asked to call police at (717)-464-2421.