Prison, Restitution Ordered For Former Worley-&-Obetz Controller

The former controller of a Lancaster County energy company that went bankrupt in 2018 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to bank fraud charges. Officials say last fall 66-year old Karen Connelly of Manheim admitted her role in falsify the finances of Worley-&-Obetz between 2003 and 2018 in order to bilk more than $60-million dollars from Fulton Bank. Two others have also pleaded guilty in the case. Connelly was ordered to serve 4-years in prison and to pay $25-million in restitution to Fulton Bank. More than 250-people lost their jobs when the company closed it doors.