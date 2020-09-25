One More Arrested Following Lancaster City Riot

There’s been another arrest connected to the violent protests after a fatal police-involved shooting earlier this month. The District Attorney’s Office says 31-year old Christopher Vazquez of Lancaster has been charged with numerous offenses including institutional vandalism, reckless burning or exploding, riot, failure to disperse upon official order. Prosecutors say Vazquez threw bricks and caused a total of more than $50,000 in damage to police vehicles and buildings. The suspect is being held in the county prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.