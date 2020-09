A York City man at home watching t-v was shot in the leg and police are hoping you might be able to help with the investigation. Officers say gunfire rang out back on September-15th along the 1st block of North Franklin Street. One of the bullets went through his front door and wounded 70-year old Paul Meisenbach. The victim continues to recover. Anyone with more info can text a tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.