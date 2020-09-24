“Armed And Suicidal” Suspect Arrested In York County

No one was hurt after state police in York County responded to a report of an “armed and suicidal male.” Troopers used spike strips to stop the suspect along Route-15 late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. State police say the suspect fired at least one shot at them as he tried to escape on foot into a wooded area in Franklin Township. Troopers eventually found and arrested 51-year-old Gregory Kalinyak, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Kalinyak was charged with multiple offenses including criminal attempt – murder of a Law enforcement officer of the first degree, and aggravated assault. A judge also ordered a mental health evaluation for the suspect.