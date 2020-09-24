A Veto Override Fails, Wolf Promises Another Veto Is Coming

The Republican-controlled state House in Harrisburg Wednesday tried and failed to override Democratic Governor Wolf’s veto of a bill that would have mandated that school fall activities be under the sole jurisdiction of local school districts. Twenty-five of the Democrats that had voted for the bill, voted against an override. In reaction, Wolf says he “has maintained that school districts should have local control on decisions over school sports and extra-curricular activities and has no intention of changing course on this recommendation.” He added that “The bill would have done nothing more than create legislation for something that already exists.” Meanwhile, the state legislature then passed a bill that would end the statewide requirement that patrons buy food in order to purchase alcohol in restaurants as well as eliminating the ban on bar service. A spokesperson for the Governor says he plans to veto the measure because his mitigation efforts have kept case counts of COVID-19 low and that course should continue.