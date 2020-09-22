Wolf Vetoes Bill, COVID Alert PA App Now Available

Saying local school governing bodies already have authority to set school fall activities, Governor Wolf on Monday vetoed a measure approved in the state legislature. Wolf said he made the move because the bill restricts state and local officials’ ability to respond to health concerns and potential outbreaks. The Governor recommended against holding school sports before January 2021, but he says that was a recommendation and not an order or a mandate. GOP leaders say they will try to override the veto.

Pennsylvania’s new COVID Alert PA app will be available for free download starting today in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The application uses Bluetooth technology to let a person know that they have been exposed to COVID-19 without compromising their identity or location.

The state’s percent positivity decreased significantly this week, as the incidence rate increased. Health officials say residents should continue to mitigate their exposure to COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.

Restaurants in the state can now increase their capacity rate to 50%. The businesses are required to self-certify on a web site with the hope that employees and customers can be confident they are properly protected.