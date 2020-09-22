COVID-19 Update Tuesday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 21, that there were 234 new cases, in addition to 733 new cases reported on Sunday, September 20 for a two-day total of 967 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 150,812. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 14 and September 20 is 180,596 with 6,135 positive cases. There were 23,140 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 25 new deaths reported Sunday, September 20, and 23 new deaths reported for Monday, September 21 for a total of 8,004 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 252 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,767,181 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 69 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,882 cases among employees, for a total of 27,161 at 960 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,392 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Sept. 20:

Highlighted efforts to ensure PPE is available, accessible, and plentiful.

Provided Pennsylvania State Police enforcement data.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

