Penn State Football on NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA

Your Home for Penn State Football all season long.

The Nittany Lions are back for the 2020 season. After an initial postponement of the season due to COVID-19, they will begin playing an 8-game schedule on October 24th. Hear Steve Jones and Jack Ham call the games right here on NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA.

Saturday, October 24th @ INDIANA

Saturday, October 31st vs. OHIO STATE

Saturday, November 7th vs. MARYLAND

Saturday, November 14th @ NEBRASKA

Saturday, November 21st vs. IOWA

Saturday, November 28th @ MICHIGAN

Saturday, December 5th @ RUTGERS

Saturday, December 12th vs. MICHIGAN STATE

For more info on the 2020 season, visit gopsusports.com.–