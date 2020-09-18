PA Supreme Court Allows Extra Days To Count Expected Flood Of Mail-In Ballots

Due to the potential of a record number of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania in the general election, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the mail-in ballot deadline can to run through November-6th which is 3-days after Election Day. While the panel has a Democratic majority, the 4-3 decision ordered ballots postmarked by the times polls close will be counted if they are received by county election boards before 5 p.m. on November-6th. They also allowed counties to use satellite election offices and drop boxes. Republican U-S Senator called the decision “blatantly political.” While Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the ruling “means that ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by the Friday after the election will be counted.”