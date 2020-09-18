Majority Of Lancaster City Protestors Have $1-Million Bail Reduced

Following complaints about excessive bail for protestors arrested earlier this week in the wake of a fatal police-involved shooting in Lancaster City, judges on Thursday reduced the amounts for a majority of the suspects. A total of 13-people were charged with a variety of crimes ranging from vandalism to in some cases arson. Initially, their bail was set at $1-million dollars. Now after a review, 9-of the defendants had their bail amounts reduced to $100,000 but many were lower than that. Meanwhile, a District Attorney’s investigation continues into last Sunday afternoon’s domestic disturbance call that turned into a deadly shooting along the 300-block of Laurel Street. A police cam video appears to show the suspect, 27-year old Ricardo Munoz, armed with a knife, running at an officer. That officer then shot Munoz, killing him.