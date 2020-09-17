PA Issues Call For Poll Workers

Pennsylvania is among many other states who face a shortage of poll workers for the upcoming election. State Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says to help fill this need, for the first time, her Department’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs is encouraging its licensing boards to motivate licensed professionals to volunteer to serve as poll workers. To date, nursing home administrators, physical therapists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, professional counselors, and speech language pathologists and audiologists are eligible for up to two hours of continuing education credits for serving as poll workers on November 3, on top of a modest pay check. Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker, can find more information and fill out an interest form on votesPA.com/GetInvolved.