A bullet fired in York City ended up going through the front door of a home an unintentionally wounded a 71-year-old man. Police say it happened along the first block North Franklin Street just before 8:30p Tuesday. Officers say the victim does not appear to have been targeted. They say he is being treated at York Hospital. We do not know his condition. Anyone who can help the investigation can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.