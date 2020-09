Almost 6-weeks after the Big Ten, including Penn State decided against playing football, the conference has now voted unanimously to reinstate the season. The conference’s Council of Chancellors and Presidents say one reason is their plan for the schools to use rapid daily antigen tests for COVID-19 on athletes. The plan is to begin an 8-game season starting the weekend of Oct. 23-24 and running through mid-December. The Nittany Lions have not released an updated schedule of those games.