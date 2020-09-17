Are You Ready to Vote on November 3rd?

Make your voice heard on November 3rd

Pennsylvania has made some exciting and historic changes to its voting laws that will make voting easier and more accessible for many in Central PA and across the Commonwealth. Make sure you are registered and informed to cast your vote.

Polls are open Tuesday, November 3rd from 7am-8pm.

REGISTER TO VOTE

The deadline to register or make changes to your registration is now 15 days before an election.

October 19, 2020, is the last day to register before the November 3, 2020, general election.

Make sure you are registered using your current name at your current address.

To register to vote in Pennsylvania you must: Be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the next election. Be a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which you want to register and vote for at least 30 days before the next election. Be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of the next election.



Learn about all of the different ways to register to vote at votespa.com.

Already registered? You can update your address, party, or name using the voter registration application at www.votesPA.com/register or by submitting a paper voter registration application by October 19, 2020.

You can check your voter registration status at votespa.com.

VOTE IN-PERSON

Polls will be open from 7am-8pm on November 3rd. You can cast your ballot in-person at your local polling place.

Locate your designated polling place by visiting pavoterservices.pa.gov.

VOTE BY ABSENTEE OR MAIL-IN BALLOT

If you are registered to vote, you can vote in person before election day at your county election office using an absentee or mail-in ballot. If you plan to be out of the municipality on election day or if you have a disability or illness, you should request an absentee ballot, which still requires you to list a reason for your ballot. If you aren’t an absentee voter, you may apply for a mail-in ballot, you may simply request this ballot without a reason. Mail-in ballot applications are due by 5pm on October 27, 2020.

Ballots are usually ready 3 – 5 weeks before the election. Contact your county election office for more information. Ballots must be returned to your county election office by 8pm on election day.

Learn more about Mail-in and Absentee Ballots at votespa.com.