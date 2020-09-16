Wolf Talks Elections In PA

With less than 50-days before the Nov. 3 election, Governor Tom Wolf is urging immediate legislative action to ensure voters receive their mail-in ballots early and give counties more time to process and count ballots before election day. In a visit to Grace Brethern Church in York, Wolf also reassured Pennsylvanians that in-person voting is safe, and all eligible votes will be counted. After passage of last year’s bipartisan Act-77 which allowed no-excuse mail-in ballots, a record of nearly 1.5-million voters cast a ballot by mail in the primary last spring. An even larger turnout is expect in November. The deadline to register to vote is Monday October-19th. Learn more online at the state web site: votespa.com