Last Worley & Obetz Defendant Pleads Guilty

The third and final defendant has pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud following the bankruptcy of a Lancaster County energy company. Prosecutors say former Worley & Obetz controller, 59-year old Judith Avilez of Elizabethtown dmitted she helped the CEO commit a nearly $68-million dollar bank fraud as they attempted to hide losses that led to the company’s collapse in the spring of 2018. Avilez faces up to 30-years in prison, more than $15-million in restitution and a $1-million fine. She will be sentenced in December.